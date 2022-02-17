ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cisco Stock Rises On Earnings Beat, Revenue Outlook, Share Buyback

By REINHARDT KRAUSE
Investor's Business Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCisco Systems (CSCO) revenue outlook keeps getting better despite component shortages and supply-chain issues. CSCO stock rose Thursday on January-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates. The tech giant reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday. Management lifted fiscal 2022 top-line growth guidance from 4.5% to...

