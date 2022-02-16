US casinos won $53 billion in 2021, their best year ever

America’s commercial casinos won $53 billion in 2021, their best year ever according to figures released Tuesday. The American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade group, released year-end figures showing that in-person gambling continues to be the main source of revenue for the gambling industry, even as Internet and sports betting continue to grow in the United States. The $53 billion won by casinos is more than 21 percent higher than the previous best year, which came in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. They also show that many gamblers have not been deterred from visiting a casino in person, even during the pandemic, when highly contagious variants of the virus were surging. The casinos have spent millions on health and safety protocols to try to limit the spread of the virus. In Massachusetts, the state Gaming Commission reported revenue figures for the state’s three casinos. The Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett generated $54 million in revenue for January, down from $62.4 million in December; this was the Wynn Resorts casino’s weakest month since June but it was still well ahead of the $48.6 million it reported for January 2020, before the pandemic interrupted the state’s casino industry. MGM Springfield reported $18.6 million in gross gaming revenue last month, making it the slowest month for the casino since last February. Likewise, the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville reported $9.8 million in slot-machine revenue, also the slowest month for the facility since February. (Plainridge does not have table games.) — ASSOCIATED PRESS.

