Lake Charles, LA – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning area businesses and residents of a scam that has recently been reported in Southwest Louisiana. Victims report receiving an email from a company with which they normally do business asking them to update their billing account numbers to reflect the company’s new account. The email appears to be one with which they have previously corresponded, but upon closer inspection, you will notice a minor difference, such as two letters transposed.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO