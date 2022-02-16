ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Perez scores 21 to lift Manhattan over Fairfield 74-67

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jose Perez had 21 points as Manhattan beat Fairfield 74-67 on Wednesday.

Ant Nelson had 18 points and six rebounds for Manhattan (13-11, 6-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Roberts added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Perez hit 11 of 12 free throws.

Supreme Cook had 17 points for the Stags (12-14, 6-9). Jesus Cruz added 13 points and Chris Maidoh had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Alabama A&M tops Bethune-Cookman 62-60

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Tucker, EJ Williams and Dailin Smith scored 15 points apiece as Alabama A&M narrowly defeated Bethune-Cookman 62-60 on Saturday. Jalen Johnson had 10 points for Alabama A&M (8-16, 7-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Garrett Hicks scored only...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Associated Press

Smalls leads American over Army 83-67

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Smalls had 17 points to lead five American players in double figures as the Eagles topped Army 83-67 on Saturday. Johnny O’Neil and Matt Rogers added 14 points apiece for the Eagles (8-19, 4-11 Patriot League). Stacy Beckton Jr. and Elijah Stephens chipped in 13 points each.
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin over Lamar 70-56

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 20 points as Stephen F. Austin topped Lamar 70-56 on Saturday. Derrick Tezeno had 14 points for Stephen F. Austin (18-8, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Jaylin Jackson-Posey added 13 points. Calvin Solomon had 10 points. C.J....
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Holmes, Smith lead Dayton over Saint Joseph’s 74-62

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 18 points to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers defeated Saint Joseph’s 74-62 on Saturday. Malachi Smith added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Flyers (19-8, 11-3 Atlantic 10). Kobe Elvis chipped in 13, Toumani Camara scored 12 and Koby Brea had 10.
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

Huff leads VMI over Chattanooga 80-75

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff scored 22 points as VMI narrowly defeated Chattanooga 80-75 on Saturday. Trey Bonham added 20 points and six assists for VMI (16-12, 9-7 Southern Conference). Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points. Malachi Smith had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Mocs (22-7, 12-4)....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Associated Press

Welp carries UC Irvine over Hawaii 77-52

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp tallied 18 points and 13 rebounds to lift UC Irvine to a 77-52 win over Hawaii on Saturday, the Anteaters’ seventh straight victory. Dawson Baker had 12 points for UC Irvine (13-7, 8-3 Big West Conference). Mate Colina had 12 points for...
IRVINE, CA
The Associated Press

Kiss carries Bryant past Fairleigh Dickinson 105-93

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 30 points as Bryant won its ninth straight home game, getting past Fairleigh Dickinson 105-93 on Saturday. Kiss, who entered the weekend as the leading scorer at the Division I level, joined Chris Clemons, Trae Young and Doug McDermott as the only players in the past 10 seasons to score 25 points in eight straight games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Derring carries Merrimack over Sacred Heart 80-79

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mikey Watkins’ layup with three seconds left lifted Merrimack to an 80-79 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday. Mykel Derring had 23 points and Watkins had 16 points and nine assists for Merrimack (13-15, 8-7 Northeast Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Ziggy Reid added 15 points. Jordan Minor had 11 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and five assists.
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

Trammell’s late 3 gets Seattle past California Baptist 67-64

SEATTLE (AP) — Darrion Trammell made a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining to give Seattle a 67-64 victory over California Baptist on Saturday. Riley Grigsby had 23 points and Trammell finished with 22 for Seattle (21-6, 12-2 Western Athletic Conference) Elijah Thomas had 16 points for the Lancers (14-13,...
NBA
The Associated Press

No. 22 Iowa women hold off No. 5 Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 22 points, Caitlin Clark added 16 of her 18 points in the second half and No. 5 Indiana’s fourth quarter rally fell short in a 96-91 loss to No. 22 Iowa on Saturday. Indiana (19-5, 11-3 Big Ten) scored a program-record...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Madlock scores 18 to lead SC State past UMES 70-63

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Antonio TJ Madlock registered 18 points and seven assists as South Carolina State got past Maryland-Eastern Shore 70-63 on Saturday. Rahsaan Edwards had 17 points for South Carolina State (14-12, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jemel Davis added 14 points. Edward Oliver-Hampton had nine rebounds. Kevon...
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

Long Island-Brooklyn beats Mount St. Mary’s 66-61

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Ty Flowers and Eral Penn scored 13 points apiece as Long Island-Brooklyn edged past Mount St. Mary’s 66-61 on Saturday. Tre Wood and Kyndall Davis each added 12 points for the Sharks. Alex Rivera chipped in 10. Penn also had eight rebounds, while Wood posted five steals.
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

764K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy