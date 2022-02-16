ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Multifamily project with QOZ bend headed to The Cedars

By Anna Butler
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just over 2.6 acres within a qualified...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

Developer breaks ground on Canyon Falls apartments

Dirt is moving on a new apartment complex on FM 1171 in Northlake. Northlake Mayor David Rettig said the Canyon Falls community had an entitlement from 2007 in which the community was originally zoned to be up to 10% multifamily residential. “Council would not have approved this, not one vote,”...
NORTHLAKE, TX
DFW Community News

Irving Slave Cemetery to Get Access Sidewalk

During this Black History Month, people who care for an isolated Irving cemetery for former slaves are rejoicing over a small path that other places take for granted. Shelton’s Bear Creek Cemetery will finally have a sidewalk on which to access the place. It is a result of teamwork...
IRVING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Bend, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Business
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
21K+
Followers
78K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy