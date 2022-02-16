Multifamily project with QOZ bend headed to The Cedars

Dirt is moving on a new apartment complex on FM 1171 in Northlake. Northlake Mayor David Rettig said the Canyon Falls community had an entitlement from 2007 in which the community was originally zoned to be up to 10% multifamily residential. “Council would not have approved this, not one vote,”...
Call it 'Growing pains, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.'. North Texas home builders are struggling to keep up with demand and supply. January saw a drop in home building permits in some of the fastest-growing communities in Denton and Collin Counties. “We’ve probably got 600 people a month moving...
Several organizations and activists kicked off an effort Saturday to collect enough petition signatures to push forward a proposed City of Denton ordinance that would substantially cut down on marijuana arrests and citations. Saturday’s kickoff event at the Denton Downtown Square was the next step in a longtime push for...
During this Black History Month, people who care for an isolated Irving cemetery for former slaves are rejoicing over a small path that other places take for granted. Shelton’s Bear Creek Cemetery will finally have a sidewalk on which to access the place. It is a result of teamwork...
Drivers are not happy with what they see at the gas pump these days. "It's ridiculous," driver John Mena said. "My feeling about these gas prices, they’re outrageous out here," Andre Homer said. Texas is faring better than others. According to AAA, the national average is $3.52 a gallon....
