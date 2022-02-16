Former Florida defensive end cut from Atlanta Falcons

Former Gators standout Dante Fowler Jr. was cut by the Atlanta Falcons Wednesday after two seasons, according to a team announcement. Fowler signed with the Falcons after a productive 2019 season with the Los Angeles Rams where he accumulated 11.5 sacks.

With the Gators, Fowler was a dominant pass rusher for three seasons from 2012 to 2014. He generated 14.5 sacks with 8.5 of them coming in his final season with the Orange and Blue. In the 2015 NFL draft, he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the third overall pick.

Fowler played two and a half seasons in Jacksonville where he never started before he was traded to the Rams. In Los Angeles, he started in 20 out of 24 games, posted 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his two seasons.

In March of 2020, Atlanta signed the former Florida star to a three-year, $45 million contract. However, he underperformed during his first season only recording three sacks, one forced fumble and 23 combined tackles. With a new general manager and head coach, Fowler agreed to accept a pay cut during the 2021 offseason to create more cap space for the Falcons. The following season Fowler tallied only 4.5 sacks.

With the NFL offseason just beginning, he’ll be a free agent where he can sign anywhere.

