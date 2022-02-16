ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Florida defensive end cut from Atlanta Falcons

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWi5z_0eGbZcW300

Former Gators standout Dante Fowler Jr. was cut by the Atlanta Falcons Wednesday after two seasons, according to a team announcement. Fowler signed with the Falcons after a productive 2019 season with the Los Angeles Rams where he accumulated 11.5 sacks.

With the Gators, Fowler was a dominant pass rusher for three seasons from 2012 to 2014. He generated 14.5 sacks with 8.5 of them coming in his final season with the Orange and Blue. In the 2015 NFL draft, he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the third overall pick.

Fowler played two and a half seasons in Jacksonville where he never started before he was traded to the Rams. In Los Angeles, he started in 20 out of 24 games, posted 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his two seasons.

In March of 2020, Atlanta signed the former Florida star to a three-year, $45 million contract. However, he underperformed during his first season only recording three sacks, one forced fumble and 23 combined tackles. With a new general manager and head coach, Fowler agreed to accept a pay cut during the 2021 offseason to create more cap space for the Falcons. The following season Fowler tallied only 4.5 sacks.

With the NFL offseason just beginning, he’ll be a free agent where he can sign anywhere.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The Los Angeles Rams#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Florida Gators
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
K945

Former NFL Player Busted in Louisiana With $100K+ Worth of Drugs

Just under a year ago, former Cleveland Brown Greg Robinson was busted in El Paso, Texas while in the possession of 157 pounds of marijuana. He was lucky enough to get slapped with a $5,000 fine and 7 years of probation - but no jail time. After his latest arrest in Louisiana, he probably won't be that lucky.
LOUISIANA STATE
NESN

This Mic’d Up Joe Burrow Clip Makes It Tough Not To Like Bengals QB

Exchanging pleasantries with the opposition in the NFL typically is left for after the final whistle sounds. Joe Burrow evidently didn’t want to wait until Super Bowl LVI concluded before he chopped it up with a few Rams players. A mic’d-up clip of Burrow produced by NFL Films showcased...
NFL
WCBD Count on 2

Man killed after auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate was father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston Police say one person is dead after an auto versus pedestrian crash that happened Saturday evening. At approximately 10:40 p.m., NCPD officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Road in reference to a collision. A male pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy