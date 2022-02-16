ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Discrimination Lawsuit Filed Against State Farm

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — State Farm is facing a new lawsuit from a former employee who says she was harassed and retaliated against because of her race.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is one of the  lawyers for the case. He represents more than 150 current and former State Farm employees in racial discrimination cases against the insurance company.

On Wednesday, he filed a new lawsuit on behalf of Shashi Mandhyan, and said an investigation by the Illinois Department of Human Rights found a pattern of discrimination at State Farm.

“I had been subject to reprehensible behaviors condoned and supported by State Farm leadership at the highest level,” Mandhyan said.

Rev. Jesse Jackson is now asking for an audit into diversity efforts at State Farm, and is asking what’s being done by the company to stop discrimination.

In a statement, State Farm said it “has long been committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all of our associates and customers are treated with respect and dignity, and where differences are valued.”

“These allegations do not reflect the State Farm culture. We disagree with the allegations in the complaint we’ve recently received,” the statement added. “Racism has no place anywhere in society. That’s why we work tirelessly to provide an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued. We strive to be a force for good in the communities we serve.”

