ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Deputies respond to five related scenes in Lehigh Acres

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HSXMh_0eGbU58I00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to five scenes in Lehigh Acres.

The areas where deputies are responding include:

  1. 28th Street SW
  2. 7-Eleven on Gunnery Road and Lee Boulevard
  3. 205 Gerald Avenue North
  4. 4800 27th Street SW
  5. Construction site at 1400 Fred Avenue North
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKvmu_0eGbU58I00

A car was found crashed up against a tree close to the Gerald Avenue North scene. A man was scene in handcuffs near 27th Street SW.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno found a gun close by one of the scenes.

Deputies have not confirmed what is going on in the five areas. Sheriff Marceno is expected to give a statement on the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edupl_0eGbU58I00

This is a developing story.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff S Office#Meganmyersnews
Reuters

Trump's Truth Social tops downloads on Apple App Store; many waitlisted

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple's App Store, potentially marking the former president's return to social media after he was banned from several platforms last year. The app was available shortly before midnight ET and was the top...
POTUS
CBS News

Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
MILITARY
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy