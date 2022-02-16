Deputies respond to five related scenes in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to five scenes in Lehigh Acres.

The areas where deputies are responding include:

28th Street SW 7-Eleven on Gunnery Road and Lee Boulevard 205 Gerald Avenue North 4800 27th Street SW Construction site at 1400 Fred Avenue North

A car was found crashed up against a tree close to the Gerald Avenue North scene. A man was scene in handcuffs near 27th Street SW.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno found a gun close by one of the scenes.

Deputies have not confirmed what is going on in the five areas. Sheriff Marceno is expected to give a statement on the incident.

This is a developing story.