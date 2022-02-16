Deputies respond to five related scenes in Lehigh Acres
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to five scenes in Lehigh Acres.
The areas where deputies are responding include:
- 28th Street SW
- 7-Eleven on Gunnery Road and Lee Boulevard
- 205 Gerald Avenue North
- 4800 27th Street SW
- Construction site at 1400 Fred Avenue North
A car was found crashed up against a tree close to the Gerald Avenue North scene. A man was scene in handcuffs near 27th Street SW.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno found a gun close by one of the scenes.
Deputies have not confirmed what is going on in the five areas. Sheriff Marceno is expected to give a statement on the incident.
This is a developing story.
Comments / 1