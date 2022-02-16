ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Nvidia gives upbeat revenue forecast, Applied Materials sees supply-chain challenges

By Eva Mathews
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYaEd_0eGbTPUY00

(Reuters) -Chipmaker Nvidia Corp on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates, banking on strong demand for data centers.

But flat gross margins from the previous quarter and concern about Nvidia’s exposure to the crypto market pushed shares down 2.8% in after-hours trading.

Nvidia expects first-quarter revenue of about $8.1 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of $7.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Data center revenue grew 71% to a record $3.26 billion in the fourth quarter.

Chief Executive Jensen Huang also told analysts on a call that business was constrained by supply but he expected that to improve.

With tech firms venturing into the “metaverse” and a spike in demand for data centers, revenue is surging for Nvidia, the world’s largest maker of graphic and artificial intelligence chips, and for other chip makers.

Nvidia reported fourth-quarter revenue of $7.64 billion, a record, compared with estimates of $7.42 billion. Its net income rose to about $3 billion in the fourth quarter from $2.46 billion a year earlier.

Still, the company said it sold $550 million in crypto-specific cards in fiscal 2022 ended Jan. 30, and only $24 million in the fourth quarter. Fourth-quarter gaming revenue was a record $3.42 billion, up 37% from a year ago.

“A meaningful part of its gaming sales do include crypto-mining which we think could be volatile. Our most recent industry check does indicate a significant weakness in crypto-mining demand,” said KinNgai Chan, analyst at Summit Insights Group.

Chan also said he was disappointed that Nvidia’s gross margin did not rise in the fourth quarter from the third, despite the data center business outgrowing other units. Gross margin in the fourth quarter remained unchanged at 67.0% from the previous quarter.

The results come on the heels of SoftBank Group Corp’s collapsed deal to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia due to regulatory hurdles.

Huang told analysts on the earnings call that Nvidia nevertheless is moving ahead in using the Arm architecture in its products. It is a licensee of the technology, and Nvidia aims to make Arm-based CPUs, the traditional brains of computers, to complement the graphics processors for which it is known.

“We’re just thrilled that Arm is now growing into robotics and autonomous vehicles and cloud computing and super computing,” said Huang. “In all these different applications, we intend to bring the full spectrum of Nvidia’s accelerated computing platform to Nvidia Arm CPUs.”

Meanwhile, chip-making equipment supplier Applied Materials Inc also posted record quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by customers including Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Applied Materials’ chief executive, Gary Dickerson, said the supply environment remains challenging and the company is doing everything it can to deliver for customers. The company expected second-quarter revenue of $6.35 billion, marginally below analysts’ estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

“Since we are already close to being sold out for the year, we also have a positive growth outlook for 2023,” Dickerson told analysts on a conference call, adding demand is very strong and spending on wafer fabrication equipment could reach $100 billion in 2022.

Applied Materials’ shares rose more than 3% in after-hours trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, -0.94% slipped 2.13% to $168.88 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -1.23%. falling 2.88% to 13,716.72 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.68%. falling 1.78% to 34,312.03. This was the...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Walmart stock jumps as retailer boosts forecast despite inflation

Walmart shares took a climb on Thursday following the release of the retail giant's fourth-quarter earnings. The firm beat analysts' estimates on earnings per share by 3 cents, hitting $1.53, and saw revenue rise .5% to $152.9 billion despite supply chain woes and inflation hitting a 40-year high in the U.S. During the same quarter a year ago, Walmart lost $2.9 billion.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Huang
Reuters

Applied Materials posts record revenue on strong demand

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc (AMAT.O) posted record quarterly revenue on Wednesday on robust demand for its semiconductor-making equipment from chipmakers, but a weak forecast for the current quarter suggested that supply chain woes will hurt its business. The company forecast revenue between $6.05 billion and $6.65 billion...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank Group#Samsung Electronics#Cloud Computing#Applied Materials#Ibes#Refinitiv#Summit Insights Group#Softbank Group Corp
US News and World Report

Mercedes-Benz Beats Profit Forecast, Sees Supply Chain Headwinds in 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans expects an adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 14 billion euros ($15.9 billion) in 2021 and sees supply chain headwinds persisting into 2022, it said on Friday. The luxury carmaker predicted an adjusted return on sales of 12.7% in the full...
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Enphase Energy Jumps After Company Posts Record Revenue, Gives Upbeat Guidance

Shares of Enphase Energy jumped more than 16% during extended trading Tuesday following the company's fourth-quarter results. Enphase earned 73 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 58 cents expected. Revenue came in at $412.7 million, vs. $397 million expected. "Our overall customer demand for Q1 is quite robust for both microinverters...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Walmart Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Record U.S. Sales, Dividend Boost

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, including record U.S. revenues, as the world's biggest retailer continues to manage supply chain disruptions and wage pressures without a meaningful increase in overall prices. Walmart CFO Brett Briggs, in fact, told investors that he expects gross...
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Applied Materials: Supplying Key Hardware To A Core Industry

The macro-environment is positive. Investment thesis: Semiconductor demand is rising at a strong clip while the industry is also being promoted from a policy perspective. (NASDAQ:AMAT) supplies the manufacturing hardware to this industry. The company not only has a large order backlog but strong fundamentals and a good chart. Applied...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
Fast Company

It’s time to give the IT supply chain the security it deserves

History has a way of repeating itself. A well-orchestrated and successful attack against the global IT supply chain worked well once, so why not execute the same playbook again?. That’s exactly what played out at the end of 2021 with Microsoft’s report about the group behind the SolarWinds attack, Nobelium....
ECONOMY
Wichita Eagle

Nvidia, Walmart, DoorDash, Applied Materials And Russia-Ukraine Crisis - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, February 17:. 1. -- Stock Futures Move Lower As Russia Ukraine Crisis Simmers. U.S. equity futures moved lower Thursday, while the dollar booked gains against its global peers, as investors navigated headlines from the Russia-Ukraine crisis and prepped for a big earnings release from Walmart prior to the start of trading.
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Walmart rallies after navigating cleanly through supply chain, pandemic challenges

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) traded higher on Thursday after topping revenue and EPS expectations with its Q4 earnings report. Comparable sales rose 5.6% in the U.S. for the crucial holiday quarter against a tough comparable from a year ago when the comp was +8.6%. Customer transactions were 3.1% higher during the quarter and average ticket was up 2.4%. Meanwhile, Sam's Club recorded a 10.4% jump in comparable sales off a 7.0% increase in transactions.
RETAIL
Reuters

Nvidia forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, banking on the supercharged demand for data centers. The company is the world's largest maker of graphic and artificial intelligence chips. With tech firms venturing into the "metaverse" and a spike in demand for data centers, the company has raked in billions in revenue.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Latest software gives warehouse operations snarled by supply chain an edge

The global supply chain is a leading news story these days – and not for good reasons. Reeling under the impact of the pandemic and labor shortages in general, the supply and demand curves of our economy have become unbalanced. Demand has increased, especially for key household products which were (and are) being hoarded. Supply, hit by the effects of Covid-19 restrictions, could not keep up. No surprise we’re experiencing inflated prices across the boards right now.
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Reuters

319K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy