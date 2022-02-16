ServPro to build new headquarters in Grapevine

After more than 25 years in leadership positions with the city of Richardson, City Manager Dan Johnson plans to retire at the end of February. Johnson served as Richardson’s deputy city manager from 1996 until June 2012, when he was promoted to his current position. Prior to coming to Richardson, Johnson worked in Carrollton and Sherman and with the North Central Texas Council of Governments. He has 45 years of service with municipal governments in total.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO