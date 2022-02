NASA recently announced that the International Space Station will be decommissioned in 2031, as the largest human-made object to fly in space will come crashing down in the Pacific Ocean.. It will be an end of a long journey for the spacecraft that began all the way back in 1998, and went into full operation by November 2, 2000. But in the meantime, the flight continues and soon the I.S.S. will be once again be seen over the skies of the Hudson Valley.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO