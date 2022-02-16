ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Trash Talk: Jim Cramer Speaks With Waste Management CEO

By Frank Hartzell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TNYz_0eGbK4B900

Jim Fish, president and CEO of Waste Management (WM) - Get Waste Management, Inc. Report told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show that labor inflation is among the company’s biggest challenges.

The company saw 9% wage inflation last quarter, on top of an even bigger number in the preceding quarter. That's why Waste Management is investing even more heavily in automation and technology to help reduce their labor dependence.

Among other approaches, they have been replacing rear-loading trucks with automated side-loading vehicles. They've also been investing in optical sorting machines at their facilities to help sort recyclables and keep them out of the waste stream. This trend has been underway for a decade.

On Real Money, Bruce Kamich looks at some of the weakness that the charts show in company stock.

"The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has turned lower telling me that sellers of WM are more aggressive now," . "The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bearish and narrowing," he added.

Fish emphasized Waste Management's environmental efforts in his conversation with Cramer. Nearly 70% of the company's vehicles now run on natural gas, Fish said. And since many of their landfills now generate usable natural gas, those trucks can refuel after they dump their loads.

Waste Management also generates a lot of free cash flow, and the company remains committed to returning that cash to shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Market volatility is on the rise. Unlock Real Money at our lowest price of the year and let our Wall Street experts do your investing homework for you.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Loves Berkshire Hathaway, Skeptical On Rivian

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not a fan of Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD. "They have...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Musk: Buffett Partner Munger Said Tesla Would Fail

With Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report market capitalization at almost $1 trillion, Elon Musk can afford to look down on his critics and naysayers. It's an exercise to which the richest man in the world, who forced the entire automotive sector to convert to electric cars, does not hesitate to lend himself.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood's ARKK Fund Looks for a Bottom. Here's How to Trade It.

In the battleground for growth stocks, the bulls lately haven't put up much of a fight. High-growth stocks have been getting crushed. A typical drawdown in quality names has been 40% to 50% over the past decade or so. Sometimes more and sometimes less, but that's not really the point. The current correction has been a different animal.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Intel Stock Slides After Muted Profit Margin Outlook, Roadmap Extension

Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report shares edged lower Friday after the biggest U.S. chipmaker told investors to expect muted profit margins as it accelerates spending on new foundries and technologies to meet future demand, while extending the timeline on its new strategy roadmap. Intel, which unveiled a $5.4...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
TheStreet

Nasdaq Composite Enters Death Cross, But Does it Matter?

The Nasdaq Composite index may be in for trouble, but then again it may not. The index has formed a “death cross” chart pattern, meaning its 50-day moving average has dropped below its 200-day moving average. That can be a sign of trouble ahead for stocks. For example,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#Trash Talk#Real Money#Wm
TheStreet

What's on BofA's List of Quality Small-Cap Growth Stocks?

'Russell 2000 Growth now looks historically cheap vs. Russell 2000 Value, and has also seen better recent revisions,' BofA said. Home builder KB Home (KBH) - Get KB Home Report, golf equipment company Callaway Golf (ELY) - Get Callaway Golf Company Report and audio equipment maker Sonos (SONO) - Get Sonos, Inc. Report made Bank of America’s list of quality small-cap growth stocks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

Wolfe Research's List of Companies with Pricing Power

These are companies that can raise prices without fear of losing customers as a result. The chosen companies have high margins. With inflation hitting an almost 40-year high of 7.5% in January, you may be looking for stocks that have pricing power. These are companies that can raise prices without...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation Peaked a Year Ago: Unhappy Birthday

Ark Innovation ETF has slumped 51% since Feb. 16, 2021, and more losses may be forthcoming, a media report suggests. It’s now been exactly one year since the flagship fund at Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management has peaked. The investment star’s Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Nvidia, Walmart, DoorDash, Applied Materials And Russia-Ukraine Crisis - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, February 17:. 1. -- Stock Futures Move Lower As Russia Ukraine Crisis Simmers. U.S. equity futures moved lower Thursday, while the dollar booked gains against its global peers, as investors navigated headlines from the Russia-Ukraine crisis and prepped for a big earnings release from Walmart prior to the start of trading.
RETAIL
TheStreet

How Does Tim Cook's Pay Compare To Amazon and Microsoft's CEOs?

We all look forward to that annual holiday bonus but, when it goes too far beyond what is customary, it can become the cause of both internal and external contention. Take Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, where a top shareholder advisory group is urging investors to vote against the $99 million pay and bonus package for chief executive Tim Cook at next month's annual meeting.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon Is Quietly Hiring for the Metaverse

Tech giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report is hiring for the metaverse without necessarily calling attention to it. Amazon's gaming engine Lumberyard, which has struggled to make inroads into the gaming developer space, is hiring its first metaverse person. The job titled "Senior Product Manager, Technical (AWS Game...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Model Y and Ford's (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Berkshire's Munger Rails at Cryptocurrencies as 'Beneath Contempt'

Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, has made clear his disdain for cryptocurrencies over the past few years, calling bitcoin “rat poison” at one point. He repeated his crypto opposition in comments at the Daily Journal's annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, Markets Insider reports. Munger...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
82K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy