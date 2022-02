If you are new to El Paso you might not know about our foodie community and haunted history. We have a strong restaurant industry that isn't just centered on Mexican food and because El Paso has had people living in the area for over four hundred years, there are a lot of ghosts and haunted locations that will scare the heck out of you. With all that you would think that we would have a bigger presence in both worlds but for some reason our city leaders never seem to push those tourist-friendly attributes out to the world. Why is that?

