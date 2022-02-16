ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

More virus rules fall as CDC hints at better times ahead

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nation’s leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is...

Whittier Daily News

Are COVID-19 vaccines better with more time between shots?

Did we get the dose schedule of our COVID-19 vaccines a bit wrong? That’s a question experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are asking this month as health officials try to persuade more vaccine-eligible holdouts – about one in five Americans – to go for the shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
City
Wilson, NC
Bay News 9

CDC hints new mask guidance will be tied to hospitalizations

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested Wednesday that new masking guidance could be issued soon that would be tied to COVID-19 hospitalization rates in a given community. What You Need To Know. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky suggested Wednesday that new masking guidance could be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
K96 FM

DEATH Stalks Montana Mountains

I've got a rip roaring page turner of a book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Montana native Bill Yenne is right on this money with the riveting tome, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork County," & 8 days in the lives of Elk Fork country in Montana Territory during a month on the cusp of winter, in a year somewhere between the advent of the Winchester Model ''73, & the 10th anniversary of Appomattox. Check out my good friend, Bill Yenne's website www.billyenne.com, & the 1st caller with the correct answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia.
MONTANA STATE
#Cdc#The Wilson Times
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Legislators pass bill to let students opt out of mask mandates

RALEIGH — North Carolina parents could permit their K-12 students to opt out of mask-wearing mandate... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EDUCATION
madison

CDC: Data and science key to virus guidance change

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says we share the same goal to make the virus not a constant crisis, but any guidance changes to come will only be based on data and science. "We see the Omicron wave continue to wane. We know that you have many questions regarding what prevention strategies are really necessary for this moment, especially as people are so eager to remove them," said Walensky Wednesday. "At CDC, we provide public health guidance to help communities make decisions based on the risk at the local level community level guidance that offers the public information they need to stay safe and protect others." The U.S. has seen COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations plummet. Cases have plunged from 455,000 a day two weeks ago to 150,000 on Monday. COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 45% from the peak one month ago and are now at levels similar to when the country was coming out of the delta variant surge in September.
SCIENCE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

CDC preps guidance for governors on relaxing COVID rules, but states forge ahead

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing guidance for governors about when to relax masking and other measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, but doesn’t want to release those instructions just yet. Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday it’s too soon to begin rolling back masking and other public health […] The post CDC preps guidance for governors on relaxing COVID rules, but states forge ahead appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Threat to MLB openers increases, talks end after 15 minutes

NEW YORK — The threat to opening day on March 31 appeared to intensify Thursday when the drawn-out t... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MLB
Wake Weekly welcomes new reporter

The Wake Weekly has hired an experienced reporter to cover community news.Junious Smith III comes to... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
St. Joseph Post

Biden weighs new virus response as CDC stands firm on masks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing growing pressure to ease up on pandemic restrictions, the White House insisted Wednesday it is making plans for a less-disruptive phase of the national virus response. But impatient states, including Democratic New York, made clear they aren’t waiting for Washington as public frustration grows.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parents know best — or do they?

Public schools have long been under the microscope, and deservedly so, since they receive a large am... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
EDUCATION

