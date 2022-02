By now, all the snow and ice from last week is all gone. But on that day, the views in the Sun City were Instagram worthy!. The days are starting to warm back up- this weekend looks like it will a warm one perfect for those who are grilling for Super Bowl Sunday. The first snow fall of 2022 is now just a memory. However, I know for sure, many El Pasoans, and people in the surrounding area, busted out their cameras and took pictures of the snow day. I know I did, and the view from my house looked like it was straight out of a movie!

EL PASO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO