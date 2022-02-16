Exhibit to be on display made from those going through mental health and drug challenges

"This site saves lives," reads an inscription on the wall of America's first drug injection center in New York, which aims to serve as a model in a country blighted by record overdoses. In the room, there are eight open cubicles all equipped with a chair, a table and a mirror, the latter to quickly see "if anything goes wrong," says 29-year-old Mark, a regular visitor. "You're monitored the whole time," explains the Californian, who asked to be identified by an alias. "There's music playing. It's a very non-rushed environment unlike when you're using a public bathroom and people are knocking. That's rushed and you're more likely to miss your injection and cause an abscess," he adds.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO