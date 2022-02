Construction has reportedly begun on a new restaurant opening soon at former Chuck E. Cheese in Middletown. It's been nearly 5 years since the closing of Chuck E. Cheese in the Orange Plaza in Middletown. A sign had been up in the window for some time now advertising a restaurant coming soon, and it looks like soon is finally becoming reality as there have been reports of construction finally beginning at the former Chuck E. Cheese spot.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO