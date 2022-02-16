ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy 'so sick' of discussing the 'not-so-Super League'

By Ryan Lavner
Golf Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – Rory McIlroy has been unequivocal in his position: He’s pro-PGA Tour, to his core, and he’s long been tired of talking about any potential rival leagues. “Oh, I’m so sick of it,” he said with disgust Wednesday at the Genesis Invitational, where he’ll make his first Tour start...

www.golfchannel.com

Comments / 0

