'It's not just part of where I come from but it is part of who I am': Mel B celebrates her heritage as she becomes UK ambassador for the Caribbean island of Nevis

Mel B has been announced as the UK ambassador for the Caribbean island of Nevis.

The Spice Girl, 46, is celebrating her ancestry by raising awareness of the beautiful island and its diversity as a holiday destination.

The pop star is of mixed heritage and her late father Martin Brown was born in Nevis, making Melanie Nevisian and British.

Proud: Mel B, 46, has been announced as the UK ambassador for the Caribbean island of Nevis, with the star being of mixed Nevisian and British heritage

Mel said: 'I feel incredibly honoured to be asked to be an ambassador for Nevis.

'Nevis is not just part of where I come from but it is part of who I am, it is my dad's home country and it is still the place where so many members of my family still live.

'For me this is a huge deal. I'm excited to know more about this beautiful island and I'm excited to share that knowledge with the rest of the world. I want to put Nevis on the map.'

Natural beauty: The Spice Girl is celebrating her Caribbean heritage by raising awareness of the beautiful island and its diversity as a holiday destination

Honoured: The singer said: 'I feel incredibly honoured to be asked to be an ambassador for Nevis'

Mel, also known as Scary Spice, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some pictures from a visit to Nevis, as well as one with her late father and another with her family in her younger years.

She wrote; 'I am soooo proud and honoured that I have been made ambassador to Nevis - my dad’s homeland yipppeeeeee!!!

'It’s the most incredible island in the world and I want to help make sure EVERYONE sees just how amazingly beautiful it truly is.

Family affair: Mel, who was born in Leeds, is the daughter of the late Martin Brown (pictured) who was born in Nevis (seen in 2001)

Looking back: Mel took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some pictures from a visit to Nevis, as well as one with her late father and another with her family in her younger years

'From the people, the food, the music, the setting and the feeling you have when you're there, Nevis is such a special place #myroots #myfamily #NevisNice #Nevis #CaribbeanTravel #nevisnaturally.'

Mel first travelled to Nevis when she was a child and visited again in 2018 to pay her respects to her paternal great-grandmother, who reached the age of 107.

The star explored the island during her time there and relaxed as she looked out onto blue seas and white sand beaches, sitting beneath the grandeur of the famous Nevis peak.

Roots: Mel first travelled to Nevis when she was a child and visited again in 2018 to pay her respects to her paternal great-grandmother (pictured), who reached the age of 107

Devon Liburd, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority said: 'We are so proud to call Melanie a Nevisian.

'From her success as Spice Girl, both musically and the difference she made in society, to the wonderful work that she is doing with Women’s Aid and now she is recognised as a MBE, she is a true inspiration to us all.'

'We are honoured and excited to be working with Melanie to showcase all that this beautiful island has to offer and the first job in her new role will be to come back and visit us all.'

The news comes after Mel was made an MBE at the start of the year for her work with vulnerable women and domestic violence charity Women's Aid.

Melanie split from film producer ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2018 after a decade, claiming she had suffered abuse - allegations he has repeatedly denied.

The star dedicated her MBE to other people who suffered in abusive relationships.