HBO Max will get even more South Side goodness, renewing the comedy from Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin for Season 3. South Side, which first debuted on Comedy Central before moving to HBO Max for Season 2 in November 2021 , follows two friends who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world, but until they do, they’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own. Shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, the show offers an authentic look into what life on the South Side is all about. “We are blessed. We get to make a show starring...

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO