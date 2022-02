The reduction in hedging assures a decent price increase in the first quarter as long as commodity pricing remains in the current range. Ring Energy (REI) went through the fiscal year of 2021 knowing that the company had an extensive hedging program that limited profits. That same program did a wonderful job of getting the company through fiscal year 2020 when oil prices briefly went negative. Now the company gets to enjoy market prices in fiscal year 2022 as the hedging program is reduced in scope.

