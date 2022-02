James Gunn shared which part of Peacemaker made him the proudest on Twitter today. A fan posted about how fan response to the series has made a 180 since the announcement. Gunn then talked about how some of the most beloved entertainment institutions of the past were not "asked for." He also said that it makes him very proud that so many people have loved the series despite it not being one of those heavily requested projects. By all accounts, he's correct. Peacemaker was announced before fans really got a good idea of what was coming in The Suicide Squad. Even after the release of that film, the question of "why is this here" endured on social media. However, after the first couple episodes, a lot of viewers have enjoyed getting to know these characters. (And that rocking soundtrack to be honest.)

