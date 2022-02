Caitlin Clark may be the nation's leading scorer, but she didn't need to lead in the points column to carry her team to a huge road victory Saturday. Clark scored 18 points and dished 12 assists to power No. 22 Iowa to a 96-91 win over No. 5 Indiana. It was her ninth points-assists double-double on the season, tying her for the most in Big Ten history over the last 20 years according to ESPN Stats & Info.

