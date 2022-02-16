ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Halo renewed for a second season before season one debuts on Paramount+

By Mark Mcgreal, Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Season one of Halo isn't scheduled to premiere for another month but a second season of the show was ordered by Paramount+ on Tuesday, Deadline reported.

The show is based on the popular video game series of the same name. It centers around a war between aliens and humans during the 26th century.

The Wire actor Pablo Schreiber, The Truman Show star Natascha McElhone and Fargo actor Bokeem Woodbine are set to star in the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvpNZ_0eGb01v900
Season 2 promised: Season one of Halo isn't scheduled to premiere for another month but a second season of the show was ordered by Paramount+ on Tuesday

Chief Programming Officer for Paramount+ Tanya Giles told the outlet how excited the streamer was to promise fans a second season.

'Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,' she said. 'Halo will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.'

The streamer announced that Fear the Walking Dead’s David Wiener will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the show's second season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lu287_0eGb01v900
Illustrious source material: The show is based on the popular video game series of the same name. It centers around a war between aliens and humans during the 26th century.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gB1b_0eGb01v900
Serious star power: The Wire actor Pablo Schreiber, The Truman Show star Natascha McElhone and Fargo actor Bokeem Woodbine are set to star in the series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwNIG_0eGb01v900
New head taking over: The streamer announced that Fear the Walking Dead’s David Wiener will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the show's second season

He will replace Steve Kane who ran the first season of the show. Kane was actually the second showrunner after Kyle Kinnen who left the show back in 2018.

The first season of the show will premiere on March 24.

Development on Halo: The Series began nearly a decade ago, and director Steven Spielberg was attached to the project at one point.

Showtime later greenlit a new version of the show in 2018, and its president and CEO, David Nevins, told Entertainment Weekly at the time that the planned program was 'our most ambitious series ever.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voYnN_0eGb01v900
Season 1 coming soon: The first season of the show will premiere on March 24
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUQup_0eGb01v900
A very long development: Development on Halo: The Series began nearly a decade ago, and director Steven Spielberg was attached to the project at one point
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JGKA_0eGb01v900
On the shelf for a while: Filming for the show's first season, which will run for nine episodes, took place in 2019

Much of the series' cast, which also includes performers such as Shabana Azmi, Yerin Ha and Olive Gray, as well as longtime series voice actress Jen Taylor, was brought together over the course of 2019.

Filming for the show's first season, which will run for nine episodes, also took place that same year.

The project ultimately moved to Paramount+, where it will eventually air, last February.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars: Andor renewed for a second season on Disney Plus

The great slew of Star Wars content being churned out by Disney, particularly on its streaming service Disney Plus, shows no signs of letting up any time soon, with its upcoming spin-off TV series Andor already looking like it has been greenlit for a season 2. That is, despite the first season not even being released yet!
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Taylor
Person
Natascha Mcelhone
Person
Bokeem Woodbine
Person
Shabana Azmi
Person
Pablo Schreiber
Person
Steven Spielberg
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Showtime renews Super Pumped for a second season focusing on Facebook

If that Social Network sequel ever happens, Showtime will have beaten Aaron Sorkin & co. to the punch. The cable network has renewed its anthology series Super Pumped for a second season, which will focus on Facebook, Showtime announced Tuesday. The season will be based on journalist Mike Isaac's upcoming book about the internet giant, which is described as "a deep dive into Facebook's transition from groundbreaking startup to the power it has become."
TV & VIDEOS
WBAL Radio

In Brief: 'Halo' gets renewed before its debut; New trailer for next 'Downton Abbey' film, and more

Even before the anticipated series' March 24 premiere, Paramount+ has renewed the series video game adaptation Halo for a second season. Calling it "a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount+ said, "we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month." The series stars American Gods' Pablo Schreiber as super-soldier Master Chief, as well as Designated Survivor's Natascha McElhone, Spider-Man: Homecoming's Bokeem Woodbine, and The Witcher, among others...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Showtime#Entertainment Weekly
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
UPI News

'How I Met Your Father' renewed for a second season at Hulu

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- How I Met Your Father starring Hilary Duff has been renewed for a second season at Hulu. Duff confirmed the second season renewal on Instagram alongside a photo of herself sitting with her castmates. "HAPPY NEWS! Surprise! You'll be seeing more great chapters in this love...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Tom Holland's Uncharted tops the box office on President's Day Weekend earning $51million while Channing Tatum's Dog draws in a female audience and earns $18million

Tom Holland's new film, Uncharted, is taking the Presidents Day Weekend box office by the storm as it earns $51million in just four days. The Sony Pictures production was released on February 18 and is based on the iconic Uncharted video game series. Holland stars as memorable hero Nathan Drake.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Halo TV show renewed for season 2 ahead of season 1 premiere

A second season of the Halo TV show has been confirmed ahead of the first season's March 24 premiere. As revealed by Paramount and 343 Industries, season 2 of the Halo TV show is due to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus just like season 1. The upcoming live-action adaptation stars Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black) as series protagonist Master Chief, Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, Jen Taylor (Halo series voice actor) as Cortana, Olive Grey (EastEnders) as Dr. Miranda Keyes, and Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) as a previously unseen Spartan named Soren-066.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

300K+
Followers
16K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy