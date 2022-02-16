Halo renewed for a second season before season one debuts on Paramount+

Season one of Halo isn't scheduled to premiere for another month but a second season of the show was ordered by Paramount+ on Tuesday, Deadline reported.

The show is based on the popular video game series of the same name. It centers around a war between aliens and humans during the 26th century.

The Wire actor Pablo Schreiber, The Truman Show star Natascha McElhone and Fargo actor Bokeem Woodbine are set to star in the series.

Chief Programming Officer for Paramount+ Tanya Giles told the outlet how excited the streamer was to promise fans a second season.

'Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month,' she said. 'Halo will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters, all set within an epic battle for the future of humanity.'

The streamer announced that Fear the Walking Dead’s David Wiener will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the show's second season.

He will replace Steve Kane who ran the first season of the show. Kane was actually the second showrunner after Kyle Kinnen who left the show back in 2018.

The first season of the show will premiere on March 24.

Development on Halo: The Series began nearly a decade ago, and director Steven Spielberg was attached to the project at one point.

Showtime later greenlit a new version of the show in 2018, and its president and CEO, David Nevins, told Entertainment Weekly at the time that the planned program was 'our most ambitious series ever.'

Much of the series' cast, which also includes performers such as Shabana Azmi, Yerin Ha and Olive Gray, as well as longtime series voice actress Jen Taylor, was brought together over the course of 2019.

Filming for the show's first season, which will run for nine episodes, also took place that same year.

The project ultimately moved to Paramount+, where it will eventually air, last February.