Conduent: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) _ Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $28 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.14 billion.

Conduent expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.83 billion to $3.98 billion.

