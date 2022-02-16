BMW Manufacturing leads nation in auto exports

Ford Motor Co. shared it is considering the possibility of manufacturing EVs in India, just months after a halt to all sales and manufacturing in the Asian country. In addition to exploring EV manufacturing in India, Ford is also open to the idea of reopening its sales books in India for EVs only.
As protests continue in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, over vaccine and mask mandates, some in the U.S. are starting to suffer. The effects of the trucker-led demonstrations have begun affecting car manufacturing in Michigan.
BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) has been cautious in looking to export its wide range of autos around the world. Its overseas e-bus business has been very successful, as I discussed in an article last December. However, founder and chairman, Wang Chuanfu knows the costs are higher in marketing passenger vehicles in overseas territories.
Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
Sibros Technologies Inc., a San Jose-based connected vehicle software startup, is opening a hub in Georgia, attracted by the state's growing automotive industry. CEO Hemant Sikaria is eyeing customers such as Mercedes-Benz, Porsche Cars North America Inc., and Kia Motors Corp., all of which have headquarters or major facilities in the state.
"Freedom Convoy" protests are hurting workers in the auto sector. Why it matters: Demonstrations have blocked the flow of commerce on one of the most important corridors between the U.S. and Canada, leading factories to shut down due to supply shortages. One early estimate shows this week's disruptions alone could...
Quick quiz: By value, which automaker exports the most from the US? You'd probably guess GM or Ford, possibly even Stellantis, since the Detroit Three are our hometown manufacturers and have been around for ages. But would you be surprised to learn this title actually belongs to BMW?. Probably not...
When BMW first introduced the X5 in 1999, diehard fans were perplexed by the carmaker's odd decision to start building an off-roader, something it had never done before. Fast forward two and a bit decades, and the luxury brand's SUV offerings outnumber the sedans on sale. To say the BMW...
Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
