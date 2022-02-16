Tyler Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $54.8 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $433.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $434.2 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $432.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $161.5 million, or $3.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.59 billion.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.41 to $7.58 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion.

