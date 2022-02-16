Albemarle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $894.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $884.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $123.7 million, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.33 billion.

Albemarle expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.65 to $6.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.5 billion.

Albemarle shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $246, a climb of 52% in the last 12 months.

