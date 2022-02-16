ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Albemarle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $894.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $884.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $123.7 million, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.33 billion.

Albemarle expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.65 to $6.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.5 billion.

Albemarle shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $246, a climb of 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALB

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Biden convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade. Mr. Biden said until there's military action, the door remains open to a diplomatic solution to diffuse the threat. Holly Williams reports.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Chemicals#Ap#Albemarle Corp#Alb#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

764K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy