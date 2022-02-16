ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

State help sought to develop museum honoring Ernie Chambers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska senator asked his colleagues Wednesday to help develop a museum to honor former Sen. Ernie Chambers, the state’s longest-serving and best-known lawmaker.

Sen. Terrell McKinney, who succeeded Chambers in office, pitched the proposal to members of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

His measure would require History Nebraska, formerly known as the Nebraska State Historical Society, to develop detailed plans for the Ernie Chambers History-Arts-Humanities Museum in Omaha. The idea originated with Chambers’ daughter, Gayla Lee-Chambers of Omaha.

Chambers, of Omaha, served in the Legislature for 46 years, from 1971 to 2009 and again from 2013 to 2021. He left office both times because of legislative term limits approved by voters in 2000.

Chambers became famous over the years for his encyclopedic knowledge of legislative rules and his ability to single-handedly slow the Legislature to a standstill using parliamentary motions.

He’s well-known as a fierce opponent of capital punishment, and was able to briefly abolish the death penalty in 2015 with a bill that voters later overturned. In legislative documents, he always listed his occupation as “Defender of the Downtrodden.”

The bill would cost the state an estimated $131,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Biden convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade. Mr. Biden said until there's military action, the door remains open to a diplomatic solution to diffuse the threat. Holly Williams reports.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Chambers
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

764K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy