EverQuote: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $102.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $19.4 million, or 67 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $418.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, EverQuote said it expects revenue in the range of $101 million to $103 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $430 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

