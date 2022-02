ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s National Random Act of Kindness Day and one local elementary school was out to do it’s part, one cup of coffee at a time. While sipping your coffee in Beloit on Thursday it may be wrapped in words of love and encouragement by students from Todd Elementary School. Whitney Klein, social worker at the school says, “Give back to our community its been pretty heavy the past month or so we just wanted to put a smile on someone’s face.”

