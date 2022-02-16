ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Missing woman’s body found after boyfriend dies in crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The battered body of a missing suburban Chicago woman has been found at her boyfriend’s home after he died in a traffic crash, authorities said.

The 25-year-old woman’s body was found Tuesday with apparent multiple blunt force injuries in the boyfriend’s home in Lindenhurst, 44 miles (70 kilometers) north of Chicago, authorities said.

The woman had last been seen Sunday leaving her home in Algonquin.

On Monday, the woman’s family became aware that the boyfriend had died in a crash north of Rockford, police said.

The woman’s family reported her missing, and after obtaining a search warrant, police entered the boyfriend’s home around 4 p.m. Tuesday. They found the woman inside with what police said were signs of significant blunt force trauma, the Lake County News-Sun reported.

No identities have been released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Woman, 2 children seriously injured in Baltimore house fire

BALTIMORE (AP) — A woman and her two young children were in critical condition Saturday after Baltimore firefighters rescued them from an early morning house fire. The Baltimore Sun reports that firefighters arrived just before 8 a.m. to heavy flames showing from the top floor of a three-story occupied house in the Central Park Heights neighborhood. Firefighters rescued a 27-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 3 and 8, and transported them to a hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

No life-threatening injuries after 7 shot in California

TURLOCK, Calif. (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect after seven people were wounded in a shooting outside a bar in central California early Saturday, authorities said. At least six victims were hospitalized, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, Turlock police Sgt. Michael Parmley told the Modesto Bee.
TURLOCK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Algonquin, IL
City
Lindenhurst, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Algonquin, IL
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

764K+
Followers
391K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy