Missing woman’s body found after boyfriend dies in crash

CHICAGO (AP) — The battered body of a missing suburban Chicago woman has been found at her boyfriend’s home after he died in a traffic crash, authorities said.

The 25-year-old woman’s body was found Tuesday with apparent multiple blunt force injuries in the boyfriend’s home in Lindenhurst, 44 miles (70 kilometers) north of Chicago, authorities said.

The woman had last been seen Sunday leaving her home in Algonquin.

On Monday, the woman’s family became aware that the boyfriend had died in a crash north of Rockford, police said.

The woman’s family reported her missing, and after obtaining a search warrant, police entered the boyfriend’s home around 4 p.m. Tuesday. They found the woman inside with what police said were signs of significant blunt force trauma, the Lake County News-Sun reported.

No identities have been released.