ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Love Is in the Air: Olympian Simone Biles Announces Engagement to NFL Player Jonathan Owens [Photos]

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezPoS_0eGaviFC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXxEQ_0eGaviFC00

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Love is in the air! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens announced their engagement Tuesday (Feb. 15) on social media.

Biles shared a few photos with Owens as he popped the question along with the caption, “woke up a fiancée. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married.”

Biles is still in bliss, sharing more photos on her Instagram account, including a video of her gorgeous, massive engagement ring. The sparkly, oval-cut diamond ring is impressive.

“The easiest yes,” Biles wrote in her caption.

The athletic couple met over the Internet before the pandemic hit, which likely was a love at first slide moment for the two all stars.

The gold medalist and the Houston Texans football player met via the internet right before the pandemic hit.

Owens told Texas Monthly in January 2021 that the shutdown created more time for them to get to know each other better.

“It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” he said. “So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

On Wednesday morning (Feb. 16), Biles said that she was still celebrating her new status as a fiancée, writing on her Instagram Story, “The day after still on cloud 9 & in complete shock.”

In another Instagram Story post, Biles shared another selfie and wrote that “between getting engaged / start planning a wedding & starting the house building process, we have our hands FULL.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Simone is tied as the most decorated gymnast of all time. Jonathan is a safety for the Houston Texans with 8 assists in his short three year career. On December 26, 2021 had his first career interception and first fumble recovery in the Texans’ upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers. If the couple decides to conceive after marriage, we would be excited to see how athletic that baby might become.

Congrats to Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens on their engagement!

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on Instagram

ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
NFL
brides.com

All the Details on Simone Biles's Sparkling Oval Engagement Ring

Simone Biles, the G.O.A.T. of gymnastics, has another title to add to her extensive list of honorifics: fiancée! The seven-time Olympic medalist got engaged to her boyfriend Jonathan Owens on Valentine's Day. The NFL player popped the question with the sweetest gazebo proposal and a massive engagement ring that immediately caught our eye.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles’ Massive Oval Cut Engagement Ring Worth Over $300k – See Photos Of Incredible Bling

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens are officially engaged & her oval cut engagement ring is absolutely stunning. Simone Biles, 24, and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, are engaged and the couple sealed the deal with a massive oval cut diamond that is insanely gorgeous. Simone posted photos of the engagement as well as up-close photos of the diamond ring and it is stunning.
NFL
PopSugar

Every Inch of Simone Biles's Massive Engagement Ring Is Covered in Diamonds

Sure, Simone Biles's ever-growing collection of gold medals is shiny, but you know what's shinier? Her new engagement ring from Jonathan Owens. The Olympic gymnast got engaged to the Houston Texans football player on Valentine's Day and showed off her new ring on Instagram the following morning. The ring features...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & Blue Ivy Carter Reunite At Rams Game As JAY-Z Snaps Photos

Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around. As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Lori Harvey's Swimsuit Style Is Unconventionally Sexy

Lori Harvey is living the luxe life in the Bahamas, and she's been kind enough to bring us along for the ride. In between celebrating her dad's birthday, swimming with sharks, and lounging on that exquisite yacht, the model, who's also the founder of SKN by LH, is sharing glimpses at the gorgeous — not to mention lavish — wardrobe she packed for the trip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Chargers#American Football#Texas Monthly#Instagram Story
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Vibrant Green Eyeliner Has Our Attention

Simone Biles exuded vibrance in her latest cover shoot for "Porter," stunning in a series of colorful outfits with makeup to match. Makeup artist Jessica Smalls-Langston experimented with bright pink blush and bold green liner for the gorgeous snaps, though one particular makeup look didn't make it to the final story. Luckily, on Wednesday, she shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, offering a glimpse at Biles wearing a take on the banana eyeliner trend the beauty world can't seem to get enough of.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Simone Biles's Engagement Ring Sparkles Next to Her Milk-Bath Manicure

Simone Biles's gold medals aren't her only dazzling accessory. On Feb. 15, Biles announced on Instagram that she and longtime boyfriend Jonathan Owens are officially engaged, sharing a photo of her diamond engagement ring. "THE EASIEST YES," she wrote. After taking a moment to celebrate the couple's happy news, our eyes went straight to Biles's left hand, which held strong under the weight of her massive oval-shaped diamond set on a white-gold pavé band — aka the perfect match for her milk-bath manicure.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

YOU ARE THE FATHER: Nick Cannon And Ex-Wife of Former NFL Quarterback Are Expecting A Baby

Nick Cannon’s loins are at it again. The Wildin’ Out creator is reportedly expecting his eighth child. The 41-year-old daytime television host and comedian attended what looked like a baby shower on Sunday afternoon in Malibu. The elaborate fiesta also had a gender reveal. The mom-to-be, Breana (Bre) Tiesi, rocked a form-fitting ivory strapless gown that hugged her growing belly. Guests and pink and blue balloons surrounded Nick and Tiesi as he posed in photos nestled with her pregnant belly in his arms.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
StyleCaster

Taylor Swift Is Engaged to Joe Alwyn After 5 Years of Dating—Inside Their ‘Love Story’

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
thesource.com

Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter Pose For Pictures During NFC Championship Game

The NFC Championship game was full of stars both on and off the field, but the must-see interaction was Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter. The soon-to-be mother was in a private area of SoFi Stadium and was seen posing next to Blue Ivy while JAY-Z captured the moment. Yesterday, Rihanna...
NFL
Vogue Magazine

Simone Biles Is Engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Simone Biles. The Olympic gymnast and Vogue cover star announced her Valentine's Day engagement to Jonathan Owens via Instagram. She shared a series of joyful snaps—including several of Owens proposing in a gazebo and a close-up of her diamond ring. "I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you," she wrote. "You’re everything I dreamed of and more." On her story, she also shared a picture of dozens of roses arranged in a heart shape.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Simone Biles Is Engaged! Her Ring Is Trendy And Timeless

Love is in the air! On Feb. 15, Simone Biles took to Instagram to reveal a happy life update: her boyfriend Jonathan Owens popped the question and she said yes. “THE EASIEST YES,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺.” She posted a carousel of photos detailing the proposal, which took place in a sunny gazebo while they looked incredible in a black minidress and gray suit. Owens gave Biles a stunning oval-cut solitaire ring on a pavé band.
HOUSTON, TX
Us Weekly

Who Is Bre Tiesi? 5 Things to Know About the Mother of Nick Cannon’s 8th Child

Expanding his brood again! Nick Cannon confirmed that he’s expecting his first child with Bre Tiesi, his eighth. The Masked Singer host, 41, announced the news on Monday, January 31, after hosting a baby shower for the model, 30, one day prior. “When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration,” the Drumline star said during an episode of The Nick Cannon Show. “I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be.”
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

She Said Yes! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline

A match made in world-class athlete heaven! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens‘ relationship began during the coronavirus pandemic, but they’ve still managed to squeeze in tons of adventures together. The Olympic gold medalist and Houston Texans safety met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t...
NFL
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy