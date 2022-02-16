Texas Baseball: Predicting the opening day lineup

Texas’ starting pitching may be making up most of the offseason headlines but the Horns lineup is loaded with experience and quality depth.

Replacing centerfielder Mike Antico, first baseman Zach Zubia and third baseman Cam Williams will be no easy task.

The addition of Kansas transfer Skyler Messinger should help fill the void at third base while last season’s designated hitter Ivan Melendez will slide into the first base role. Super senior Austin Todd is back from injury and will work his way into the outfield in place of Antico.

That leaves the designated hitter role open for competition. Sophomore Dylan Campbell and senior Murphy Stehly are among the front runners to win the job. Left-handed hitters Jack O’Dowd and Gavin Kash could work their way into the lineup in certain matchups.

The amount of talent on this roster gives David Pierce lots of flexibility in his lineups. Here is our prediction on what the opening day lineup will look like against Rice on Feb. 18.

Douglas Hodo, CF

Eric Kennedy, LF

Mitchell Daly, 2B

Ivan Melendez, 1B

Austin Todd, RF

2021 stats: .292 average, zero home runs and two RBI (played in just six games due to injury)

Silas Ardoin, C

Skyler Messinger, 3B

Trey Faltine, SS

Dylan Campbell, DH