ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Iowa man runs over and kills girlfriend, police say

WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eottn_0eGavD4n00

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide after police say he ran over his girlfriend with his pickup truck during an argument, killing her.

The incident happened Tuesday night in Bettendorf, television station KWQC reported. Police arrested Logan Paul Voss, 24, of Goose Lake. He has been charged with vehicular homicide while operating under the influence and a count of first-offense OUI and was scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case later Wednesday.

Safer, less blinding headlights could be coming to the market soon

The name of the woman killed has not been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 18

Fred Waldrop
3d ago

unfortunately this is another day in the Divided States of Embarrassment. Prayers for the family of the victim.😢

Reply
16
Cheryl Crawford Johnson
3d ago

how terrible..prayers to the young ladies family

Reply
14
Marie Warmth
2d ago

my thoughts are with all who love her. That is horrible.

Reply
10
Related
WHO 13

Attempted murder suspect reported crime to Ames police

AMES, Iowa — Ames police officers were called to 510 7th street at 2:46 am Saturday just one block north of the police station. That location helped provide one of the fastest response times which was vital for a victim suffering from life threatening stab wounds. “The officers arriving on scene right away recognized there […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

4 men rescued at grain bin accident in eastern Iowa

LINN COUNTY, IOWA — Four men were rescued from beneath a mound of corn in eastern Iowa after an accident at a grain bin on Friday. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says two men became trapped while unloading corn, and two others were trapped while trying to help them. According to a news release, it […]
LINN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

42 dogs rescued from Muscatine mobile home, police say

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — The Muscatine Humane Society is caring for 42 dogs that were rescued from a mobile home where they were living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, police said Thursday. Police received an anonymous tip last week that a couple was living with the dogs in a mobile home, causing health issues for […]
MUSCATINE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Goose Lake, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf, IA
Crime & Safety
WHO 13

Missing teen last seen in Iowa found safe, FBI says

IOWA — Two days after asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager last seen in Iowa, the FBI says she has now been found. On Monday the FBI’s Omaha-Quad Cities office issued a media release asking for help finding 14-year-old Addison Windbigler. On Wednesday they reported she had been found ‘uniinjured’ in Minnesota. […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Paul
WHO 13

Bullet ‘narrowly misses’ sleeping child in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, IOWA — Fort Dodge Police say a sleeping child ‘narrowly missed’ being hit by a bullet fired into their home last night. Now police are asking neighbors for help in identifying the shooter. According to a news release, police say the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of S. […]
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

2 charged with robbing 3 Des Moines banks in 3 weeks

DES MOINES, IOWA — Two men are now in custody, accused of robbing three banks in the last three weeks in Des Moines. Luk Dak, 19, and Augustino Mneur, 20, were arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony. Police say the men robbed three banks in […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Polk County deputies could finally get body cameras

DES MOINES, Iowa- Body cameras are in high demand by both the public and departments. Here in central Iowa ,the Polk County Sheriff’s office recently requested the addition as they are one of the few agencies who still do not have them. The sheriff’s office is still in the early stages of this process but are […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Goose#Ap#Kwqc#Oui
WHO 13

Police arrest woman ‘actively biting’ Urbandale clerk

URBANDALE, IOWA — Urbandale Police say they arrived on the scene of a reported disturbance at a gas station over the weekend to find a woman “actively biting” a clerk at the store. The woman, 38-year-old Amber Revell of Jefferson, is now facing multiple counts of assault and other charges. According to online criminal complaints, […]
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit from bars over pandemic shutdown

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed against Gov. Kim Reynolds by a group of six Des Moines-area bars that challenged her brief shutdown of their businesses in August and September 2020 when COVID-19 was rapidly spreading. The bars initially sought damages but later […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

How DMACC is helping welcome Afghan refugees to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Community College has donated 50 Chromebooks, laptop computers to be used by refugees coming to Iowa from the country of Afghanistan. “When we heard that the Des Moines refugee support was helping dozens of Afghan refugees come here with very few possessions but a lot of hope, hope […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowans rally to keep carbon pipeline off their land

DES MOINES, IOWA — A bill that did not make it through the funnel this week at the Iowa Statehouse resulted in a group rallying in the building on Thursday. Senate File 2160 would have limited private corporations using eminent domain to build on people’s property. The bill was not able to make it out […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Why eviction is still possible in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa — IMPACT Community Action Partnership has served 8,000 families with funds to help with rental assistance over the past year. Over the past year, $47 million came from the federal government’s pandemic relief money through the Iowa Finance Authority to IMPACT. Now, the funds allocated have all been spoken for, so the […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy