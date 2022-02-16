Iowa man runs over and kills girlfriend, police say
BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide after police say he ran over his girlfriend with his pickup truck during an argument, killing her.
The incident happened Tuesday night in Bettendorf, television station KWQC reported. Police arrested Logan Paul Voss, 24, of Goose Lake. He has been charged with vehicular homicide while operating under the influence and a count of first-offense OUI and was scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case later Wednesday.
The name of the woman killed has not been released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
