Texas' quarterback battle among Bleacher Report's toughest decisions of 2022

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
This offseason may seem like a case of déjà vu for Texas fans as they are going into the next season not knowing who their starting quarterback is.

After an offseason quarterback battle last year between Casey Thompson (now at Nebraska), and Hudson Card, Texas has yet another close competition on their hands. While Card is competing to win and hold onto the spot again, he is up against one of the most highly touted quarterback recruits in the history of college football, Quinn Ewers.

You would think having a lot of talent at the quarterback position is a good issue to have, but that is only if you make the right decision as to who should start. A decision that Steve Sarkisian seemed to never fully believe in during the 2021 season.

This time there feels like there is a sense of added pressure around picking the right quarterback from the jump, and it will not be easy by any means. Bleacher Report even included Texas’ quarterback battle in their toughest decisions for 2022.

Here is what they said about the Longhorns quarterback decision:

One of the biggest names added to Texas’ quarterback room was former Ohio State Buckeye Quinn Ewers. Ewers, a former 5-star QB prospect and the No. 1 overall signal-caller from the class of 2021, lost out to Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud for the Buckeyes’ starting job prior to the 2021 season. Ewers played high school football at Southlake Carroll in Texas.

But Ewers won’t be the only Longhorns QB with a chance to start. He’ll likely compete against Texas’ class of 2022 signee Maalik Murphy. Murphy is a 4-star QB prospect who was the No. 12 quarterback in the class of 2022 out of Gardena, California. As a senior at Junipero Serra High School last season, Murphy threw for 2,973 yards and 22 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Ewers and Murphy will also join a quarterback room that includes Hudson Card, a former 4-star QB prospect. Card started in two games last year for Texas before Thompson took over for him. Card redshirted in 2020, so he will enter 2022 as a redshirt sophomore.

Not only will this decision affect next season, but it could very well impact the team’s quarterback situation for years to come.

