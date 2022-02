WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a two-year hiatus, Florida's largest waterfront music and art festival is back. SunFest announced its 2022 lineup Wednesday. (Author's note) About "Mr. Jones." In 2012, the Counting Crows performed almost all their hits at SunFest with fans cheering for an encore that never came. The crowd chanted "Mr. Jones," undoubtedly one of the band's most recognizable hits, but that never came about. Eventually, frustrated fans left.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO