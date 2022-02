The 2022 Ford Maverick has unsurprisingly proven to be a massive hit with consumers, thanks mostly to its low price tag and excellent fuel economy. As a result, the Maverick Hybrid sold out months ago, and as Ford Authority reported yesterday, virtually all 2.0L EcoBoost I-4 models are spoken for in the 2022 model year as well as Ford has reached a backlog so large that it wants to ensure it can fulfill all of its existing orders. Thus, it was inevitable that some 2022 Ford Maverick owners would want to capitalize on this situation by auctioning off their pickups, and that’s precisely what’s happening over at Cars & Bids.

