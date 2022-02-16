Tom Brady gives Matthew Stafford advice for Rams’ Super Bowl parade: ‘Mix in a water’

Among other notable traits, Tom Brady is famous for his prolific water consumption, guzzling up to 37 cups a day. That’s a good way to stay hydrated, if you don’t mind taking a trip to the bathroom every 10 minutes. Regardless, the only water Brady saw during last year’s Super Bowl parade was when he drunkenly hurled the Lombardi Trophy across the Atlantic Ocean.

A clearly overserved Brady enjoyed a cheat day for the ages, cramming a lifetime of partying into one glorious tequila-filled afternoon. Wednesday the Rams held a parade in Los Angeles to celebrate their Super Bowl win over Cincinnati, and while fans along the route were scarce, the players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, seemed to be having a phenomenal time. Stafford, who had never won a playoff game before joining the Rams, trolled the Bengals by lighting a victory cigar, just as Joe Burrow did throughout Cincinnati’s postseason run.

Upon seeing this, the GOAT quickly took to Twitter, cautioning Stafford to “mix in a water” to avoid a drunken spectacle like the one Brady made at last year’s parade.

Highlights from the Rams’ mile-long romp through Los Angeles included Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp donning a Kobe Bryant jersey, GM Les Snead workshopping a new catchphrase (“F--- them picks”) and a shirtless Aaron Donald chanting “run it back” with encouragement from coach Sean McVay. One of the city’s most famous landmarks also got a facelift with the word Hollywood replaced by “Rams House.”

Wednesday’s parade wasn’t as raucous as others we’ve seen with a relatively muted fan presence. Despite five consecutive winning seasons with two Super Bowl appearances in that span, the Rams haven’t gathered much of a following in Los Angeles, with opposing fans routinely outnumbering Rams supporters at newly-built SoFi Stadium.

