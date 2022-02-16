ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean McVay, Aaron Donald seem to give indication on NFL future during victory parade

By Nick Schultz about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Questions surround Sean McVay and Aaron Donald’s futures with the Los Angeles Rams. But they might’ve given an idea of what’s next during Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade. The Rams held the celebration after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Rumors are...

ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
Person
Mike Florio
The Spun

Steve Young Names 1 Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Mike Tomlin releases statement after hiring Brian Flores

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores accepted a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite an ongoing lawsuit against the NFL, as Mike Tomlin named the former head coach as Pittsburgh’s senior defensive analyst and linebackers coach. Shortly after the news released on Saturday, Tomlin released a statement on...
NFL
On3.com

Charles Barkley weighs in on Bryan Harsin saga, who he wants coaching at Auburn

Bryan Harsin is staying put at Auburn after a rollercoaster month. This week, one of the school’s most prominent alumni weighed in on the situation. Charles Barkley appeared on “Don’t @ Me” with Dan Dakich and spoke about the wild 10 days at Auburn this month. Rumors and speculation ran rampant about Harsin’s job status, and Auburn Live’s Justin Hokanson even reported the coach’s immediate future was “in question.”
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Aaron Donald gives Rams an ultimatum to return

If the Los Angeles Rams want Aaron Donald to keep playing, then the organization will truly have to run it back. Aaron Donald has nothing left to prove in his first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Rams. The best player in the sport has spent...
NFL
Super Bowl
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Amazon
Football
Sports
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Sean McVay and Aaron Donald Will Be Back Next Season

With both Sean McVay and Aaron Donald making comments during and after the Super Bowl that made it seem like retirement could be an option, both made statements at the Rams Championship Parade that suggested otherwise. Ben Maller happens to believe their latest statements.
NFL
On3.com

Charles Barkley discusses why Bryan Harsin was facing pressure at Auburn

Bryan Harsin’s future as Auburn’s head football coach was very publicly in doubt over recent weeks. While he will ultimately stay on, at least for this year, there are still questions that arose out of his situation. Former Auburn basketball great Charles Barkley joined the Don’t @ Me show with Dan Dakich on Thursday, where he discussed how Harsin found himself in that position to begin with.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names 2 Teams That Should Sign Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are leaning closer and closer to ending their Carson Wentz experiment after one year. But Colin Cowherd believe that two notable teams should be eager to pounce if they do. On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that the Colts are being too quick to move...
NFL
