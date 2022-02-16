ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catalyst OrthoScience CEO leaves to lead Raumedic Inc.

By Jim Hammerand
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Hutchison has taken over as president and CEO of Raumedic Inc. after stepping down from the same roles at Catalyst OrthoScience last month. Hutchison joined Naples, Florida-based Catalyst as executive chairman and CEO in 2018. He has been replaced as CEO of Catalyst by Carl O’Connell, but remains a “significant...

www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

