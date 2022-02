Meta, the parent of Facebook and Instagram, has dropped out of the world’s top 10 most valuable companies for the first time since 2015.Mark Zuckerberg’s social media giant dropped 40 per cent after the company reported that Facebook’s daily user base shrank for the first time ever by one million users earlier this month.The news destroyed $240 billion of market value for the company, the largest loss in US history, with Mr Zuckerberg himself losing $36 billion in net worth.Mr Zuckerberg blamed competition from TikTok and YouTube. “The teams are executing quite well and the product is growing very quickly,”...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO