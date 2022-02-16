ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Four workers fired after thousands of Massachusetts drivers got licenses without road tests

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Cameron Jenkins
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) — Four employees for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) were fired this week after it was discovered that nearly 2,100 drivers were given licenses without taking road tests.

Officials at the RMV confirmed the news to The Boston Globe on Wednesday, saying that the situation is currently under investigation.

“Upon discovering suspicious activity regarding the issuance of road tests in 2020, the Registry of Motor Vehicles launched an investigation and referred the issue to law enforcement,”  RMV spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard told the Globe. “The RMV has determined 2,100 drivers were granted licenses without taking a road test. All of the impacted individuals have been contacted and will be required to take and pass a road test within 10 days. The RMV has terminated four employees involved in this matter and will continue to work with law enforcement on their ongoing investigation.”

Elmira Police unveil new police vehicle design

In 2020, investigations started after a RMV supervisor reported suspicious activity, a source told the Globe.

The RMV later determined that since around April of 2018, a total of about 2,100 drivers were given passing marks by two test instructors at the Brockton Customer Service Center for road tests they never actually completed. Both instructors, who were not named, and two service center employees were fired in connection to the scheme, the Globe reported.

Officials said the road tests will be free of charge for those affected, and those who fail their test will be reissued a learner’s permit and be offered a Massachusetts ID card, free of charge.

