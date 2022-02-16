ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania mail-in voting law dealt another blow in court

By AP
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49W7fw_0eGanLqv00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A statewide court that declared that Pennsylvania’s expansive 2-year-old mail-in voting law violates the state constitution followed that up Wednesday by saying its ruling can take effect in mid-March, a week after the state Supreme Court hears arguments on the appeal.

Commonwealth Court Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt, in siding again with Republican officeholders who challenged the law, said they are likely to prevail at the state Supreme Court.

Leavitt also said that the appeal by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration assumes the higher court will overrule decisions in 1862 and 1924 invalidating laws passed to expand absentee voting, but that administration lawyers did not identify an error in those decisions.

The case is throwing Pennsylvania’s voting laws into doubt as the presidential battleground state’s voters prepare to elect a new governor and a new U.S. senator in 2022.

The state Supreme Court scheduled the case for oral arguments on March 8. The Commonwealth Court’s Jan. 28 decision to strike down the mail-in voting law can take effect March 15, under Leavitt’s new ruling.

That timeline allows county boards of election to notify voters of any change in the law with two months to go before the May 17 primary, Leavitt wrote. Counties would have to do it twice, where the Commonwealth Court’s ruling to take effect immediately and then be overruled, Leavitt wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Republican lawmakers push for ending mask mandate in schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–It’s been almost one week since the mask mandate for most businesses has been lifted in New York State, but still the mask mandate remains in schools . “Kids can go to the movie theater, they can go to Chuck E. Cheese’s and have birthday parties. They can go to the mall. They […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
WETM 18 News

NYS Assembly passes bill allowing temporary marijuana growing licenses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s another step forward for the budding marijuana industry in New York State: The State Assembly passed a bill Wednesday authorizing temporary licenses for growing pot. The bill paid particular attention to licenses for hemp growers and minority and women-owned businesses. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes talked to News 4 just […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Political Talk: The ‘Durham Report’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s edition of ‘Political Talk,’ our team discusses the ‘Durham Report.’ (NewsNation Now) —  A court filing submitted late last week by John Durham, the special counsel investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, has been creating buzz in Washington over the last few days, especially among conservatives. Conservatives […]
DURHAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#State Supreme Court#Ap#Commonwealth Court#Republican#Democratic#The Commonwealth Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Changes coming to commercial driver’s license laws

(WHTM) — Gender isn’t the only traditional barrier to recruiting truckers, age has been a factor as well. An individual can get a commercial driver’s license (CDL) when you are 18, but they can not drive across state lines until they are 21. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, Feb. 16 a […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WETM 18 News

New York approves new medical marijuana rules

The New York State Cannabis Control Board has approved the proposed Medical Cannabis Program regulations. The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will be filing the regulations in the State Register, which will then begin a 60-day public comment period.
HEALTH
WETM 18 News

Fast-tracking cannabis production in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Fast-tracking cannabis production— the New York State Legislature passed a bill that will allow hemp growers to obtain temporary conditional licenses to cultivate and process adult-use cannabis. Capitol Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, was told that come spring 2023, adult-use cannabis will be sold in stores in New York State. “Our goal with this […]
AGRICULTURE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy