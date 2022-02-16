ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Governor Signs Mask Bill

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - School districts now have until March 1st to make mask wearing optional in their buildings for students. Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) signed the bill into law this afternoon, just hours after the House of Delegates approved it.

Democratic delegates made one last attempt to try and prevent the bill from going through. They argued that since the Governor added an emergency clause, a super-majority vote was required. However, House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) ruled only a simple majority was required, and noted that Democrats wrote the rules that made it so. Several bills passed last year under Democratic control under similar circumstances.

Locally, Richmond and Henrico still have mask mandates. Hanover and Chesterfield have already made them optional.

