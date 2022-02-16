WInc Daily: WWE Has Big Plans For Cody Rhodes, Latest On Steve Austin WrestleMania Match

Several WWE Hall of Famers, Legends and Superstars have reacted to The Undertaker being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame. As noted, WWE announced today that Taker will be the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which has been confirmed for Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network. WWE also confirmed that for the first time ever, the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown and the Hall of Fame ceremony will air live on the same night from the same venue. WWE noted that this will give all fans in attendance an unprecedented opportunity to witness both events for one price. A 2-for-1 ticket special will go on sale this Tuesday, February 22 at 10am CT via Ticketmaster.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO