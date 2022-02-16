ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WInc Daily: WWE Has Big Plans For Cody Rhodes, Latest On Steve Austin WrestleMania Match

By Nick Hausman
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Legend Told He Can Never Wrestle Again Following Back Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and Producer D-Von Dudley underwent successful back surgery earlier this week. D-Von noted that doctors had to fuse his L4, L5 and L6 vertebra this past Tuesday, and that the damage was a lot worse than originally thought. He also said surgery took longer than anticipated.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling World Reacts To The Undertaker WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement

As reported earlier, WWE Legend The Undertaker has been announced as the headliner for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class. In the aftermath of the announcement, wrestlers from across promotions have been tweeting their congratulatory messages to The Phenom. While some thanked Taker for inspiring them to join the business, several others referred to the WWE icon as the G.O.A.T.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Couple To Star In New Digital Reality Series

WWE is set to premiere a new reality series with Corey Graves and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella. “Corey & Carmella” will debut on Monday, February 28 via the WWE YouTube channel. Graves revealed don their “Bare With Us” podcast that the project is in conjunction with WWE and Glass Entertainment Group.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Brian Austin
PWMania

Sting Comments On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

The legendary Sting took to Twitter to offer love and respect to Cody Rhodes. “Much love and respect for you Cody. [scorpion emoji],” Sting wrote with a photo of the two. Sting and Cody briefly worked together in AEW, but despite teasing a match, they never got the chance to compete against each other.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H, Ric Flair And Others React To The Undertaker’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Several WWE Hall of Famers, Legends and Superstars have reacted to The Undertaker being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame. As noted, WWE announced today that Taker will be the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which has been confirmed for Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network. WWE also confirmed that for the first time ever, the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown and the Hall of Fame ceremony will air live on the same night from the same venue. WWE noted that this will give all fans in attendance an unprecedented opportunity to witness both events for one price. A 2-for-1 ticket special will go on sale this Tuesday, February 22 at 10am CT via Ticketmaster.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winc#Wrestlemania#Combat#The Wrestling Inc#The Wrestling Inc Daily
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: What Vince McMahon Thinks Of Cody Rhodes Coming To WWE

It’s a big one. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works and mostly in a good way. The company has done rather well with just about everything they have done so far and a lot of that is due to the people who run the regular operations. One of them has since departed though and seems to be on his way elsewhere. Now we know what might be waiting on him.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Might Be Heading To AEW

Join the team? AEW has done some great things in its short history and a lot of that is due to its roster. The company brought in all kinds of stars in its early years but have picked it up even more in the last few months. They have a great ability to come figure out who should be brought in and where those people should be placed, and now we might know who is coming in next.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Makes First Comments After Winning WWE Intercontinental Title

As noted, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become a three-time Intercontinental Champion on last night’s SmackDown. The storyline in the match was Zayn focusing on Nakamura’s injured knee. Towards the closing stages of the match, Zayn wrapped Nakamura’s knee around the ring post and slammed it repeatedly. Back in the ring, Zayn would then execute a hard kick to Nakamura’s injured knee, before rolling up the former champion into a pin fall for the victory.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Elimination Chamber Final Card And Live Coverage Reminder

The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place today from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 11am ET, and the main card will begin at 12pm ET. Be sure to join us for live Elimination Chamber coverage at 11am...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon And Others In Saudi Arabia, Photos And Video Of WWE Stars At Events In Jeddah

Several WWE Superstars and officials have been in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today preparing for tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon arrived to the Kingdom and was overseeing production meetings today. PWInsider adds that WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn also made the trip.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Rumored To Be Joining Malakai Black’s Faction In AEW

During the February 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a Malakai Black vignette aired and it was teased that someone else will be joining his House of Black faction in addition to Brody King. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE star Buddy Murphy aka...
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Retains Title, Chokes Out Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like even WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could not overcome The Tribal Chief at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. The WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, retained his title after causing Goldberg to pass out during a guillotine choke in their title match at today’s event. The matchup opened the main card for the premium WWE live event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big Title Change On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode. Rick...
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber match, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the match and the title.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (2/17): Cody Rhodes To WWE, Elimination Chamber Preview, Cobra Kai S4

Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for a special Thursday edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. We will discuss the biggest wrestling stories of the week including:. – Cody Rhodes Heading Back To WWE?. – Brandi Rhodes’ Future. – WWE Elimination Chamber preview. –...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Elimination Chamber Results – Chamber Matches, Lita Returns To The Ring, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Elimination Chamber Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. – The WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show opens up from the WWE TV Studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Jackie Redmond welcomes us. She’s joined in the studio by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. They hype tonight’s show. We get a promo for the Chamber structure. The panel discusses the Chamber matches and then sends us to Kevin Patrick backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome. Patrick is with Natalya, who has a bone to pick with Rhea Ripley. Natalya isn’t happy with Ripley calling herself The Iron Woman of WWE. Natalya says that is her title and she has three Guinness World Records to prove it. Natalya predicts Liv Morgan will win the Women’s Elimination Chamber so that one day she can be as great as Natalya and become a Triple Crown Champion.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy