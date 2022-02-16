ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Why Do Only Some People Get the ASMR Tingles?

By Sarah Simon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new study found that people who got the good “tingly” response from ASMR videos were also more likely to have anxious traits and feel some anxiety relief after watching. ASMR may soothe anxiety in the same way that feelings of social connectedness do. Experts say ASMR...

IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
ABOUT

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

