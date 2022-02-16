ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE NXT Syfy Viewership And Key Demo Rating Up For Vengeance Day

By Marc Middleton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday’s live Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 525,000 viewers on Syfy, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 31.25% from last week’s 400,000 viewers on Syfy. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 57.14% from...

