Edouard Mendy Reveals He Didn't Believe Chelsea Interest Was True

By Nick Emms
 3 days ago

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed that he did not believe that the Blues' interest in him was true during his time at Rennes.

He joined Thomas Tuchel's side last season, when Frank Lampard was manager in the summer.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Mendy revealed that he did not believe that the interest was genuine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rVfL_0eGaj0Xl00
IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking in an exclusive question and answer session, he said: "Honestly, I didn’t believe it! When Chelsea called again to say they wanted me, I was so happy. At first, I kept it to myself and didn’t tell my family because I didn’t believe this was true.

"I told my mum and my sister, who lives in London, and they couldn’t believe it either. Everyone was so happy for me to join such a beautiful club."

The 29-year-old joined the club last season and has been impressive, keeping Kepa Arrizabalaga out of the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSEQP_0eGaj0Xl00
IMAGO / PA Images

Since joining, Mendy has won several trophies including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with Chelsea, alongside winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

He was also named UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year for his stellar performances that have seen him rated as one of the best in the world.

Speaking on the trophies won during his time at the club, Mendy continued: "I feel so lucky and it’s hard to describe these amazing feelings.

"To have won trophies with Chelsea and the national team, it is a great feeling and means so much to make history like this."

