The Philadelphia Flyers have struggled mightily this season, as they currently sit at 15-25 and second-to-last in the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have lost 10-plus games twice this season and clearly do not have realistic playoff aspirations at this point. That has led to some trade speculation on veteran center Claude Giroux, who also happens to be a Philadelphia legend and the longest tenured member of the franchise. Giroux, 34, would seem to be the perfect chip for the Flyers to move at the NHL trade deadline in an effort to jumpstart their rebuild. The Flyers veteran got honest on his future ahead of the trade deadline, via NHL.com.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO